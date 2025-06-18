Jordynne Grace's WWE Theme Changed Due To Similarities With Raw Star

Jordynne Grace went out for her match against Lola Vice to determine the final spot in next week's NXT Women's Championship number one contender's fatal four-way match with new music on Tuesday's "WWE NXT," and fans in the WWE Performance Center weren't too happy about it. According to Fightful Select, there was a reason behind the change from the music Grace owns the rights to and used in TNA and her early "NXT" days to what she's coming out to now.

Fightful reported that WWE has been adamant about using theme songs they own the rights to in recent months. The outlet also reported that a change was needed due to the sirens at the start of Grace's old music being too similar to Bron Breakker's theme. Breakker's music was given the priority due to the Steiner family's connection to the siren noise in their music throughout wrestling history.

Fans in the PC chanted "fire Def Rebel," a music company utilized by WWE for its entrance music, when Grace arrived to the ring before her victory over Vice. Grace joked on X (formerly known as Twitter) later in the night that she knew "what the streets are saying," but said fans better suspend their disbelief "and vibe with it." When a fan posted that they wouldn't be vibing with it, Grace joked that they should let her know what they would be wearing next week, so she could jump the barricade.

The next time Grace will walk out in the PC to her new music is when she faces off against Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, and Jaida Parker next Tuesday to determine who will challenge NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne at Evolution.