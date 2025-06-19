Hologram Leaves AEW Grand Slam: Mexico 4 Million Pesos Richer

Hologram is still undefeated in AEW, and now, he's four million pesos richer after defeating Ricochet, CMLL's Mascara Dorada, and Lio Rush at "AEW Grand Slam: Mexico" in Arena Mexico Wednesday night. Prior to the special broadcast from Mexico City, AEW advertised the "4 Million Pesos High Flying Four-Way," which amounts to slightly less than $210,000. The heels and babyfaces paired off to work against each other to start off the match, but the bout quickly broke down with every man fighting for themselves.

After working together initially, Rush and Ricochet were the only two men in the ring at one point, and they got into a shoving match before Dorada took them out from behind. Dorada was in control and hit a Destroyer on Ricochet, and he and Hologram took out the heels on the outside. Dorada took out Hologram with a Crucifix Bomb on the outside, as well.

Back in the ring, Ricochet and Rush fought in the corner, but Hologram got Rush over his shoulders, then sent him flying into the post to knock down Ricochet. Hologram hit Rush with a spinning powerbomb for the victory, as Ricochet sat injured and stunned in the corner of the ring.