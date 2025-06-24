Chelsea Green Fantasy Casts WWE Total Divas Reboot

"WWE Smackdown" star Chelsea Green is begging for "Total Divas" to make a return.

From 2013-2019, "Total Divas" became one of the hottest reality TV shows on the E! Network, with the show attracting new fans to WWE, while introducing viewers to stars like The Bellas and Eva Marie. In a recent interview on the "Lightweights Podcast," Green claimed that numerous sources have told her that WWE and people in Hollywood are pushing for "Total Divas" to reemerge, prompting her to list a dream cast for a possible reboot of the program.

"Definitely me and Sydney, I want Maxxine ... I think Tiffy is a shoe in, although I think it's funny because she's not like her character. She's so much calmer and she's very down to earth, so that actually might be boring for reality TV ... Nia Jax has to be cast, first of all she was an OG Total Diva but also that girl knows everything about everything in a good way. It's incredible, she's got the tea." Green said. "Natty has to be on it because Natty is an OG, like the OG of OG's and Natty makes the WWE locker room go round. And then I would say, I would love to see Naomi again because Naomi was on it the first time."

Green added that Bianca Belair would be a strong choice to join the cast due to the home life content that could be captured with her husband and WWE star Montez Ford. She also stated that her first "beef" on the "Total Divas" could be with WWE Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega, who she feels is also a good fit for the show.

