Shotzi Compares Herself To Former WWE NXT Champion

Former WWE wrestler Shotzi recently returned to the independent circuit, where she claims she's already making more money than she did while signed to the major promotion. Not too long ago, Shotzi sat down for an interview on the "Ariel Helwani Show," where she made an interesting comparison between her and a current WWE star.

Shotzi was notably asked about her call-up to the main roster and how others, like Karrion Kross, were poorly utilized after their call-ups and even eventually released, but according to Shotzi, this wasn't because of a conspiracy to "kill" the "NXT" stars. "I think, like, Kross, funnily enough, I feel like we have a lot of parallels. We got called up at the same time, and it was the same with him, like, Vince just wanted to change his thing to, like, he got rid of Scarlett and, you know, had him do this, like, Viking gimmick," she recalled.

Shotzi was then asked whether she coped with WWE having the power to change a gimmick whenever they pleased, and admitted that she sometimes let it get to her, citing the deaths of her father and stepfather and her sister's cancer as the issues she dealt with at the same time.

"Not really knowing who I was on the main roster and then also, like, going through all of that and then watching it, like, kind of affect my performances," Shotzi said, also adding that she often read the backlash to her at the time, and that one of her goals now is to regain the confidence she had in her abilities.

