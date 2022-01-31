Killer Kross (fka WWE Superstar Karrion Kross) recently spoke with the Keepin’ It 100 podcast. He reflected on how he kept a similar gimmick within NXT as to what he was doing prior to that. Kross revealed he pitched the character to Triple H before it happened.

“My first conversation in person with Hunter I just said, ‘look, I would like to know your opinion on this. This is something that I have been developing for many, many years. And I can adjust this to fit the WWE machine. You would know better than I would if this would monetize.’ I tried to appeal to the business sense of it. Because I look at it like this, every single pro wrestler has really good ideas,” Kross admitted. “But there’s a difference between good ideas and great ideas.

“Good ideas, everybody has got them, but great ideas make money. So I asked him, ‘what do you think about this? Would you mind taking a look at this? I know you’re a busy guy.’ He looked at everything I sent him, and he said, ‘I really think we can do something with this. Absolutely.’”

Killer Kross then spoke about being brought to the main roster, recalling conflicting reports in regards to how Vince McMahon viewed him and Scarlett.

“Well, we had half a dozen people tell us that he knew who we were, and he had seen everything,” Killer Kross said. “We are good to everybody so we are usually in the know about stuff before we are probably supposed to be in the know. Then we had another half a dozen people tell us that he had no idea who we are.”

Once Killer Kross did debut on the main roster, his character was changed drastically. That led to him getting a different outfit, which he said Vince McMahon liked.

“This whole concept that people saw on the main roster with the outfit and all that was literally given to me in an email. I was told, paraphrased in the email, basically, these were ideas that were collaboratively thought of, and he was a part of it. So that was sort of how it was basically brought to my attention,” he revealed. “Then when the outfit was ready I put it on and asked him what he thought of it. And he said he thought it looked badass.”

Scarlett then weighed in on her husband’s outfit change. She admitted that when it came to the mask, people didn’t want to take responsibility for creating it.

“The best part was, later on apparently no one knew whose mask idea it was,” she stated. “Because they were like, ‘oh the mask was your idea.’ And Kevin was like, ‘no it wasn’t,’ and apparently no one wanted to take credit for who thought of the mask idea.”

