Former WWE NXT star Scarlett Bordeaux has landed her first-ever magazine cover with the new issue of Fitness Gurls.

The February/March issue of Fitness Gurls will be released on Monday in print and digital.

As noted, Chelsea Green also had landed her first-ever magazine cover with the December/January issue of the magazine.

Scarlett is set to make her in-ring return in February at WrestlePro’s “Killer Instinct” in Rahway, NJ.

She is also scheduled for several other events that include WrestleCon 2022, Baltimore Celebfest, and WrestlePro Alaska’s 3rd Anniversary Show.

WWE released Scarlett Bordeaux and her fiancé Killer Kross last year in November, along with 16 other talents.

Below is a photo of the cover and Scarlett’s reaction:

