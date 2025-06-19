Dr. Chris Nowinski Details CTE's Role In Chris Benoit Tragedy

Following a brief professional wrestling career, during which he experienced intense symptoms from concussions, Harvard graduate Chris Nowinski made the decision to learn more about the effect of repeated head trauma. Dr. Nowinski has since dedicated his career to studying the behaviors and brains of professional athletes, and is responsible in-part for what the medical field and the public knows about CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Nowinski made a recent appearance on "Talk Is Jericho" to discuss the disease, with specific focus on Chris Benoit. In 2007, Benoit murdered his wife and son before taking his own life at his home in Georgia. Though it was still early in the study of CTE, Nowinski urged authorities to study Benoit's brain in search of a connection between concussions and his mental health problems.

"You can't say that disease caused that single act, because ... there's so many other variables involved," Nowinski said regarding Benoit. "That being said, I think we have maybe ... 10 murders in the brain bank [that] all have sort of the same story: that they were fine, then they started having some mental health problems, then they went off and killed people."

While there is not yet a definitive link between Benoit's actions and the damage to his brain, Nowinski believes it's hard to deny that it played a significant role in what took place.