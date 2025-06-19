AEW Star MVP Learned To Get Along With Freddie Prinze Jr.

When thinking about wrestling, one likely isn't going to connect MVP and Freddie Prinze Jr. together. But the duo are connected via their time in WWE, when MVP worked as a wrestler and Prinze Jr. as a writer. And on the latest "Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze," MVP revealed he didn't really care for the "Wing Commander" star at first, and was annoyed when they were paired together for MVP's SummerSlam 2008 program with Jeff Hardy. Things changed, however, when Prinze offered up a line for MVP's final promo before the match.

"I needed that go-home line, that go-home line for this," MVP said. "And I was just kind of thinking. And Freddie's there, and he's pacing back and forth, and he's like, repeating the lines. And then he stops and he goes 'What about this?' And here's the crazy part, right? I don't remember what the line was. I don't remember. I just remember it was SummerSlam, the go-home to me and Jeff. And I just remember the writer who I was with kind of perking up and going 'Whoa.' And I remember me hearing Freddie suggest that and being like 'Damn, that's it. That's the line right there.'"

The promo wound up being a success, with MVP receiving praise from WWE higher ups for his work. But it was one last interaction with Prinze afterward that sealed their friendship.

"After that, he was like 'Hey man, you want to smoke a joint?'" MVP said. "I was like 'Yeah, okay.' We started smoking weed, and started talking about kickboxing and martial arts. We had all this stuff in common, you know, like 'Okay man, alright. Maybe you're half ass alright.' And to this day, he's one of my dearest friends."

