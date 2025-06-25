Chelsea Green Fantasy Books WWE Evolution 2

When WWE's first all-women's premium live event Evolution burst onto the scene in 2018, fans witnessed legends such as Lita and Trish Stratus return to the ring, and saw Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch compete in an instant classic, having delivered in a Last Woman Standing Match. With Evolution 2 on the horizon, former WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green listed her dream opponents at the event, with two of her ideas having unique stipulations attached to them.

"Obviously me verse Tiffy time for the title, hello? Well how could they not ... my second one would be a triple threat, me verse Natty, verse Trish. Loser leaves Canada. Loser loses their Canadian citizenship." Green said on the "Lightweights Podcast." "I would love to do Me verse Nikki Bella, hair versus hair match ... one of us gets our head shaved, one of us ends up with a peanut head — I would do it, for Nikki Bella I would do anything."

Green also admitted that her preferred opponent list at Evolution could change in a month, explaining that she loved working with Sol Ruca in "WWE NXT" and would like to wrestle Kelani Jordan when she gets called up to the main roster. However, Green mentioned that she wants to avoid stepping in the ring with Jordynne Grace due to being "beat up" by her on multiple occasions in the past.

