Damian Priest Expected For WWE SummerSlam, Despite Physical Condition

Damian Priest has been a regular fixture on WWE television in 2025. Per a new report, however, that status hasn't come without some challenges.

According to Fightful Select, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion worked through some injuries during his months-long feud with Drew McIntyre. Despite that, sources indicated that Priest seems intent on participating in the upcoming WWE SummerSlam premium live event, which emanates from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 2 and 3. Priest reportedly considers this PLE to be a "home game" for him as he spent much of his childhood in the nearby New York City.

Luckily for Priest, the outlet added that he is supposed to be "significantly" factored into SummerSlam plans. No specifics on WWE's reported creative direction for Priest were mentioned, but several WWE sources were said to have spoken highly of Priest for wrestling while banged up this year.

Priest last wrestled on the June 13 episode of "WWE SmackDown" as a part of a King of the Ring opening round match. Cody Rhodes ultimately claimed victory by pinning Shinsuke Nakamura after laying him out with a Cross Rhodes. Prior to that, Priest defeated McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event by escaping the cage. Afterward, WWE officials helped McIntyre walk to the back, with reports indicating that he too had been working hurt through his program with Priest. McIntyre is now off of WWE television for the foreseeable future, though his absence is said to be contractual.