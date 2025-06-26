WWE HOFer Nikki Bella Has High Hopes For Evolution II

In a matter of weeks, WWE will host Evolution, its second ever all-women's premium live event, from Atlanta, Georgia, with talents of the past and present expected to be present. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella recently hyped up the event on "WWE Raw," noting that she and fellow women of the past were more than proud of the current crop of females in the WWE locker room. Beyond the immense talent and promise of the pending Evolution card, Bella is excited for another major reason as well.

"What makes Evolution extra special, it's that word 'evolution' of where the women have come from in the past to now," Nikki told "Sports Illustrated." "To look at that road that has been so long. This is what I love about it and what I look at it as a fan is to have those surprises of women from the past, who are they going to take on from the present? Is there someone in the future, is there someone at NXT going to come and call someone out on Monday Night Raw?

"There's so many different ways to do this. That's what makes it so much fun as a fan is not only are we going to get more women's wrestling, and we deserve it — and I mean as a fan we deserve it because the women are crushing it — but then it's to see the women of the past be with the women of the present and the future."

With sister Brie Bella by her side, Nikki main-evented the inaugural Evolution event in 2018 by challenging Ronda Rousey for the WWE Raw Women's Championship. Despite Brie's interference, Rousey persevered and eventually defeated Nikki by submission, courtesy of the armbar. Fast forward seven years, Nikki believes WWE Evolution 2 will be the greatest PLE of the 2025.

