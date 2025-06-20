Internal Reaction From AEW Stars To Grand Slam Mexico

All Elite Wrestling achieved another milestone this past week by holding an event in the iconic Arena Mexico venue in Mexico City alongside their Mexican partners CMLL. The Grand Slam Mexico edition of "AEW Dynamite" that aired on June 18 has been seen as an overwhelming success from those in AEW and CMLL, with fans still buzzing over how the event has been received by the fans, as well as pondering if the trip to Arena Mexico will become an annual tradition for AEW.

It's not just the fans who thought the show was special, as Dave Meltzer stated in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that many of the AEW stars who appeared on the show cited working at Arena Mexico as a career highlight, and that the crowd in attendance was one of the best they have ever performed in front of. Meltzer noted that the show was the first time a number of stars had worked in Arena Mexico, and while previous generations wanted nothing to do with working there for a variety of reasons, the venue has since taken on a mythical status akin to the Tokyo Dome in Japan, where wrestlers will go out of their way to put their best foot forward if they got the chance to work there thanks to how many people have talked about the venue and its history.

A number of the AEW stars who appeared at the Grand Slam Mexico event also completed a unique achievement of working at a special group of major wrestling venues. The likes of Mercedes Mone, Will Ospreay, Dax Harwood, and Brody King were all added to the list of wrestlers who have performed in Arena Mexico, the Tokyo Dome, Madison Square Garden, and Wembley Stadium, with Mone becoming the first woman in history to achieve that goal.