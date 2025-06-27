AEW Star Says Gangrel Is 'From The Hood'

The pro wrestling industry is a small world. At one point or another, wrestlers tend to work with those they came up with more often than we think. On the course of becoming a professional wrestler, MVP happened to meet the brother to Gangrel while in prison. From there, a connection was formed, with Gangrel and MVP becoming fast friends turned brothers. Throughout their interactions together, MVP provided a more distinctive perspective of The Brood leader that some many not have known before.

"First of all, let me say this: Gangrel, that's my dude. I met his brother before I met him. I was in prison with his brother," MVP said on his "Marking Out" podcast. "But the funny thing is, like, Gangrel's from the hood. People don't know...Gangrel's brother, like, they're white boys that when you hear them talk, you know, they grew up around the way...Gangrel is from around the way...Don't get it twisted."

In April, MVP and Gangrel joined forces and pulled a victory from Elliot Qrow and Sean Maluta at CCW's (Coastal Championship Wrestling) Anniversary 21 show, which MVP said he enjoyed participating in. Speaking of MVP's wrestling status, he revealed in this episode that his expectancy to "hurt people" as an in-ring competitor might be winding down, with a maximum time set of either a year to two years. However, the expectancy to remain The Hurt Syndicate's on-screen manager in AEW, remains for years to come.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Marking Out with MVP and Dwayne Swayze," with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.