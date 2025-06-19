AEW's MVP Considers How Much In-Ring Time He Has

The end of 2024 and start of 2025 has been very kind for MVP. After departing WWE, and being very public on his thoughts on Triple H in the process, the long-time wrestling veteran found himself a home in AEW, while also reuniting with Hurt Business stablemates Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin to form the Hurt Syndicate. And so far, the trio has been unstoppable, winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and bringing MJF into the fold, albeit with some trepidation.

With all that success going on, it's no wonder that MVP isn't looking to step away from the limelight anytime soon, as he revealed on the latest episode of "Marking Out with MVP and Dwayne Swayze." However, that doesn't mean MVP isn't winding down the in-ring part of his wrestling career.

"I like to think I've got, maybe another ten [years] as a manager, maybe," MVP said. "Maybe 15, depending on my age and health. But as far as in the ring? Bro, I got like maybe a year, two left, max man. Max."

This revelation won't exactly send fans gasping, as MVP has only wrestled one match for AEW since joining the promotion, and has cut down his in-ring activity in a notable way over the past five years, even going all of 2023 without wrestling a match. Still, the former WWE United States Champion and first ever IWGP Intercontinental Champion has remained prepared to wrestle, and last year underwent stem cell treatment that helped him regain mobility in his knee, which had hampered him for several years.

