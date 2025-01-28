AEW Star MVP Offers An Update On His In-Ring Future

After a two and a half year absence, MVP put his wrestling boots on again on prime time TV, teaming with Hurt Syndicate stablemates Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin to defeat Mark Briscoe and Private Party on "AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage" two weeks ago. That, coupled with two independent appearances in the latter half of 2024, have some wondering whether this could signal a more permanent return to the ring for MVP, or if the AEW star would continue largely in his role as the Hurt Syndicate's mouthpiece.

On Tuesday afternoon, he appeared to answer that question. Taking to Bluesky, MVP revealed that he was planning to continue wrestling, but not full time, instead opting to "periodically" get in the ring. The reason for that is because he wanted to remind certain people, who he referred to as "pissants," that he could still be a threat in the ring, and that while he was primarily Hurt Syndicate's spokesman now, sometimes that role required him speaking "with his fists."

I plan to wrestle periodically. Just to remind these pissants that I'm STILL a legit threat in the ring. I'm the spokesman for The Hurt Syndicate. And sometimes I speak with my fists. — Montel Vontavious Porter (@the305mvp.bsky.social) 2025-01-28T06:53:44.916Z

So far, the dynamic of The Hurt Syndicate has been working out for all involved in AEW, with Shelton Benjamin having a strong comeback after feeling "repressed" in WWE, while Bobby Lashley entered the promotion picking up a massive singles victory over Swerve Strickland. The group's highpoint so far came this past Wednesday, when Lashley and Benjamin defeated Private Party to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions, giving Lashley the first ever Tag Team Title reign of his Hall of Fame career in the process.