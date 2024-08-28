Former WWE Star MVP Gives Update On His Condition Following Stem-Cell Treatment

MVP has been in the free and clear following the expiration of his WWE contract earlier this summer. But while there's been plenty of talk regarding what MVP, and possibly former Hurt Business stablemate Lashley, could be doing next, as well as MVP's less than flattering remarks about former boss Triple H, there's also been questions regarding how much MVP can do, as the former WWE US Champion has largely been inactive as a wrestler since 2022, due to knee injuries.

However, it's possible that those knee injuries may not be a hurdle for much longer. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, MVP posted a video updating fans on stem-cell treatment he's been receiving throughout the year. The video showed MVP pulling off several successful box jump exercises, a tremendous improvement over his limited mobility previously. He further noted that, due to the stem-cell treatment, he was now pain free in his knees.

Over the past decade, stem-cell treatment has become popular with pro wrestlers, with many, including WWE star Rey Mysterio, crediting the treatments with prolonging their careers. Among other notable wrestling names to use stem-cell treatment are Rob Van Dam, current AEW star Johnny TV, AEW commentator Taz, and WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Diamond Dallas Page.

Whether or not the treatments will lead to MVP getting back into the ring again remains to be seen, though it is clearly a goal for the former WWE star. Following his WWE departure, MVP made an appearance at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, confronting Barnett and seemingly teasing a match between the two.