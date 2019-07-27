Former WWE and Impact Wrestling star John Morrison (John Hennigan) shared the news that he's getting an extremely advance stem cell treatment for injuries that have been bothering him for the last 18 years.
In his Instagram post below, Morrison explained that he's excited to be heading to Medellin, Colombia to receive the advance treatment and that anyone who is suffering from an orthopedic injury to traumatic brain injury to rare autoimmune disease to reach the company, BioXcellerator.
For the past few years, Morrison had been with Impact Wrestling as Johnny Impact, though earlier this month it was reported that his contract has now expired.
Morrison is reportedly now a free agent.
View this post on Instagram
I am happy to announce that today, I have joined the team at @bioxcellerator_ ?? #bioXmen ??'I'm excited to head to Medellin, Colombia, South America to receive according to my research safe and extremely advanced stem cell treatment for nagging injuries incurred over the last 18 years of making towns, bumping & feeding, & taking dudes to Slamtown ?????? orthopedic injury to traumatic brain injury, to rare auto immune disease, If you want to become a #bioXmen or #bioXwomen, reach out to BioXcellerator and ask for my good friend David Truitt- he knows what's what regarding stem cell treatment ???? David guided me through my consultation with care and passion & if you're interested in stem cells he'll do the same for you- direct message him on his personal instagram page @iowahawksfan06 with questions or to get started?? Tell him I sent you! —————————————————————————- #bioxcellerator #stemcells #MayorOfStemtown #MayorOfSlamtown #stemcelltherapy #stemcell #health #regenerativemedicine #science #healing #wrestling #wwe #impact #roh #aew #njpw #podcast #ufc