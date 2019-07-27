Former WWE and Impact Wrestling star John Morrison (John Hennigan) shared the news that he's getting an extremely advance stem cell treatment for injuries that have been bothering him for the last 18 years.

In his Instagram post below, Morrison explained that he's excited to be heading to Medellin, Colombia to receive the advance treatment and that anyone who is suffering from an orthopedic injury to traumatic brain injury to rare autoimmune disease to reach the company, BioXcellerator.

For the past few years, Morrison had been with Impact Wrestling as Johnny Impact, though earlier this month it was reported that his contract has now expired.

Morrison is reportedly now a free agent.