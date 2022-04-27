AEW’s Taz took to social media earlier today and revealed that he is recovering from stem cell treatment on his knee. “The Human Suplex Machine” notes that it is his first time trying stem cell treatments but he is remaining optimistic about what will come of the process.

“First Stem Cell & PRP treatment on this banged-up knee….I’m feeling good about how the end result will be!” Taz writes.

Trained by WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Rodz, Taz first debuted back in 1986. He made appearances for IWCCW, NJPW, WWE, and WCW, among other promotions, before debuting for the ECW (Eastern Championship Wrestling) promotion in 1993. That promotion would become ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling) a year later, and the rest is history.

Taz became a two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion, a three-time ECW World Tag Team Champion, and a two-time ECW World Television Champion. He also held the WWE Tag Team Titles once, and the WWE Hardcore Title on three occasions. He has also found success at the announce table, and as a manager, for TNA/Impact Wrestling, and WWE.

Taz is currently working as a commentator with AEW and has previously appeared alongside “Team Taz” members FTW Champion Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, and his real-life son, Hook.

Another longtime veteran in the ring, Rey Mysterio, recently revealed in an interview that stem cell treatments were his secret to longevity inside the squared circle.

“They’ve been feeling really good,” Mysterio said. “I started this treatment, which I’ve been doing since roughly around 2012, with stem cells. I did a very large treatment on my full body in 2019 in Colombia. And that has been my fountain of youth. It’s been helping me tremendously.

“Obviously, my knee has been my worst problem throughout my career. Thank God, and knock on wood, my back and my neck have always been stable. I’ve had two torn biceps, one on each arm. I have carpal tunnel syndrome in both hands. But this stem cell treatment has given me more years of longevity, more years to be able to do what I love and share special moments with my son in the ring. It’s given me the opportunity to keep doing what I do best.”

