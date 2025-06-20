Numerous WWE NXT Stars Reportedly Backstage At TNA Tapings Tonight & This Weekend

TNA Wrestling is set to tape two episodes of "TNA Impact" from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this weekend, and according to reports, multiple "WWE NXT" stars, including TNA World Champion Trick Williams, are expected backstage throughout the weekend. According to Fightful Select, others expected include NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, Darkstate's Saqon Shugers, coach Alexander James, and a number of NIL talent.

PWInsider Elite confirmed that Henley has been spotted in Pittsburgh, as has Arianna Grace. Darkstate is expected to appear at the tapings. Williams is advertised to wrestle on Saturday's show. Pittsburgh native Elijah was set for a birthday celebration at the event, but suffered a triceps tear during a match on "NXT" on Tuesday. A Fightful Select report on Friday noted that Elijah had already undergone surgery and is on the road to recovery.

Fightful also noted that a number of independent talent were also listed internally, including Jada Stone, Ashley Vox, Facade, LF Cleary, and more. The outlet noted that some of the talent are simply guests or are helping out around the tapings.

TNA announced on Tuesday that with the Pittsburgh tapings, comes the launch of their free tier on the TNA+ streaming service. Fans with the tier can watch a free livestream of Friday's show. The June 26 live episode of "Impact" will also stream for free on the service. TNA is gearing up for its Slammiversary event, set for Sunday July 20 from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.