Backstage Report On Injury Suffered By TNA Talent At This Week's WWE NXT

A six-man tag match on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT" resulted in Yoshiki Inamura pinning TNA World Champion Trick Williams and Josh Briggs now challenging Williams for his title next week. Their third man, however, wasn't as fortunate coming out of it.

According to Fightful Select, Inamura and Briggs' tag team partner Elijah (formerly known as WWE's Elias) sustained a triceps tear amidst the action on "NXT." The injury reportedly occurred when Elijah leaped off the top rope and hit Williams with a modified meteora to his chest. Elijah's arms broke his subsequent landing, causing the aforementioned tear. Luckily, Elijah is said to already be on the road to recovery, having undergone a successful surgery for his injury.

Williams responded to the meteora by knocking down Elijah with a side kick, after which the TNA star could be seen clutching his arm as rolled to the outside. Briggs and Inamura also appeared to be checking on Elijah, while Williams reveled in the crowd's "Whoop That Trick" chants in the ring.

Days before returning to "NXT," Elijah unsuccessfully challenged Williams for the TNA World Championship at TNA Against All Odds. Fellow TNA star Mike Santana recently challenged Williams as well, but suffered the same fate thanks to interference from AJ Francis and KC Navarro.

Fightful additionally noted that TNA's lead ringside physician was on the site of this week's "NXT" for a backstage visit, and in doing so, helped the "NXT" medical team. This week's episode took place from its usual location of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.