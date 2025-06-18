Josh Briggs Set To Challenge For TNA World Title On WWE NXT

In his precedent-setting reign as TNA World Champion, Trick Williams has so far successfully defended his title against TNA's Elijah and Mike Santana. Next week, he carries the task of raising it up against a fellow star of the "WWE NXT" brand, namely Josh Briggs.

On Tuesday's edition of "NXT," Williams teamed with Wes Lee and TNA's AJ Francis to take on Briggs, Elijah, and Pro-Wrestling NOAH's Yoshiki Inamura. Toward the end of the match, Elijah fired off stomps on Williams in the corner of the ring. Then, in a surprise move, Inamura pinned Williams to earn the win for his team after delivering a splash off the top rope.

Shortly after that, Inamura and Briggs met in a backstage segment, with Briggs asserting that his tag partner deserved a shot at the TNA World Championship. Inamura, however, had a different vision for them. As such, he suggested that Briggs take his spot in a potential title match against Williams, while Inamura pursues the NXT Championship, currently held by Oba Femi.

WWE later confirmed that Briggs will challenge Williams for the TNA World Championship on next week's episode of "NXT." There is no word on if Inamura will face Femi for the NXT Championship on television.

Inamura came onto the "NXT" scene last year as part of WWE's working relationship with NOAH. Since then, he and Briggs have primarily been involved in the "NXT" tag team division, though their efforts to claim the NXT Tag Team Championships have yielded no success thus far.