Noam Dar Injured, Stripped Of WWE NXT Heritage Cup Ahead Of Announced Tuesday Defense

Noam Dar looked to have his career back on track following his surprise return to "WWE NXT" in April after missing nearly a year of action due to a serious leg injury. He won the NXT Heritage Cup Championship from Lexis King, branched out on his own following the disbandment of Meta-Four, and managed to reach the final of the most recent tournament to determine the number one contender for the men's WWE Speed Championship. However, the Scotsman has suffered another setback as he has gone down with another injury.

Due to injury, Noam Dar will not be able to compete this Tuesday and will have to relinquish the NXT Heritage Cup Championship. This Tuesday, Stacks with compete in a match to crown a new Heritage Cup Champion against an opponent to be named. @WWENXT — A V A (@avawwe_) June 21, 2025

On June 21, "NXT" General Manager Ava took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce that Dar has suffered a legitimate injury and will be vacating the NXT Heritage Cup Championship. As a result, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, who Dar was supposed to defend his crown against on the June 24 episode of "NXT," will now face a new opponent that has not yet been named for the vacant championship this Tuesday. Dar is far and away the most successful NXT Heritage Cup Champion in history, having held the trophy on four different occasions, with his first three reigns as the champion being the three longest in the cup's lineage. The winner of Tuesday's match will hope they can reach the levels that Dar has as champion.

Elsewhere on the show, Izzi Dame, Jaida Parker, Jordynne Grace, and Lash Legend will compete in a Fatal Four Way match to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship. Je'Von Evans will go one-on-one with Tavion Heights, where if Heights wins he will be allowed to leave the No Quarter Catch Crew, and Trick Williams will defend the TNA World Championship against Josh Briggs, with much more set to be added as "NXT" looks to build towards The Great American Bash Premium Live Event on July 12.