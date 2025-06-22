Randy Orton To Singing WWE Fans At Fanatics Fest: 'I Don't Know All The Words Either'

Randy Orton isn't the only one hearing voices these days as live audiences across the world have vocally embraced his long-time entrance theme, "Voices" by Rev Theory. This remained the case at Fanatics Fest in New York City, with the crowd singing along to the rock tune as the 14-time world champion made his way out to the 2025 WWE SummerSlam kickoff event stage. Despite a few missed words in the beginning, Orton assured that the gesture still manages to pop him every time. He also admitted to not knowing all the lines himself.

"You all are too kind. Thank you. New York, in the house. I love you all. Thank you, and I don't know all the words either, so don't [feel bad]," Orton said.

"... It took a while [to get a response like this]. As a matter of fact, I waited a very long time for it to happen, but it finally happened. And you guys, when I come out and I hear however many thousand people trying to sing along to my song, but when it gets to that chorus, oh my God, it makes my heart just pick up, skip a beat. I love you guys for it. Thank you. And I'm not just bulls***ting. Really, truly from the bottom of my heart, I mean that. I love you guys. Thank you."

One of the most electric singalongs to "Voices" occurred at the 2024 Backlash premium live event, which emanated from Lyon-Decines, France. There, Orton and Kevin Owens took on The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga in a tag team Street Fight. In the present day, Orton is on the way to WWE Night of Champions, where he will face either Cody Rhodes or Jey Uso in the finals of the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament.

