Former WWE Star Elektra Lopez Explains Connection To Anoa'i Dynasty

Former WWE wrestler, Elektra Lopez, had a brief stint with the promotion and at the peak of her run, was both a member and the valet of the Legado del Fantasma stable before being released earlier this year. However, according to Lopez, during a recent interview with "MuscleManMalcolm," she revealed that her journey in the wrestling industry allowed her to cross paths with the Anoa'i Dynasty.

During the interview, Lopez commented on the claims that members of the Anoa'i trained her. "They are family to me. You know, my father, when he was in WWF, travelled with Afa Senior and Sika, so my mom was good friends with them because she also traveled along sometimes," she claimed. "So, she's the one that connected me with them, and they just took me in with open arms, and it was just...They're family!"

Additionally, she revealed that one specific move she was taught by Afa Jr. was something she never forgot during her time training with him. "So, one thing... The first time that I have ever taken a backdrop was from Afa Jr., and I, again, I was very green in the business, and he said, 'It's okay, it's easy, it's easy!' I go to do it, as soon as we go up, because he's so tall, I was like 'Oh s**t!' and I [laughs] so that was definitely a memorable moment," Lopez recalled.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "MuscleManMalcolm" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.