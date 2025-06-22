Seth Rollins Interrupts Jey Uso On Stage At WWE SummerSlam Kickoff At Fanatics Fest

Seth Rollins has been stirring the pot outside of the WWE ring yesterday. At Fanatics Fan Fest, Rollins interrupted an appearance by the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena before getting into a confrontation with CM Punk. The current Money In The Bank contract holder was not done causing issues at Fan Fest as he interrupted "Main Event" Jey Uso's interview during the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff with a microphone in hand.

"I hear you out here talking about championship opportunities (laughs). Well, I wish you luck, I do. Of all the people left in the King of the Ring tournament, you might be my favorite," Rollins began to say. "Because Jey Uso, he's got heart. Jey Uso, he's got grit. He's got fight. He's got soul, and he may very well be the next World Heavyweight Champion before I become the next World Heavyweight Championship because I got an insurance policy on top of an insurance policy because I'm the greatest professional wrestler that ever lived because I am a visionary, I am a revolutionary, I am Seth 'Freakin' Rollins."

In addition to the Money In The Bank contract that Rollins referred to as his insurance policy, the additional insurance policy was Bron Breakker who was accompanying Rollins during his confrontation with Uso. The King of the Ring tournament finals are set to take place this upcoming Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions with the winner receiving a world championship match at SummerSlam of their respective brand. Uso, representing "WWE Raw", will face Cody Rhodes tomorrow night with the winner facing "WWE SmackDown's" Randy Orton at next weekend's PLE.

