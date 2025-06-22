WWE's Seth Rollins Confronts John Cena, Gets Run Off By CM Punk At Fanatics Fest

Seth Rollins and CM Punk's hatred cannot be contained by the ropes of a WWE ring. On the second day of New York City's weekend-long Fanatics Fest activities, Punk confronted his long-time enemy, and fans watched as security jumped in between the two men in a heated confrontation.

WWE took over Fanatics Fest Saturday, with fans flocking to the event's catwalk with the hopes of seeing John Cena make his entrance as the "Never-seen Seventeen." As the WWE Universal Champion made his entrance, however, Rollins' music hit, and "The Visionary" leisurely pranced to the champion. Rollins confronted Cena with his signature cackles and new Money in the Bank briefcase. Cena offered no emotional response to Rollins, and merely turned around to walk to the back. Rollins relished in the attention before Punk, clad in a plaid, grey suit, appeared from the crowd to confront his rival.

John Cena, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk confrontation courtesy of @notsam pic.twitter.com/9W54ljsuHH — Cory (@Cory_Hays407) June 21, 2025

Fan coverage of the event was not able to capture what the two men were saying, but Punk and Rollins seemed irate as they shouted at each other on the Fanatics catwalk. Rollins made contact with Punk first, shoving "The Best in the World" before holding up his Money in the Bank briefcase. Punk did not take long to respond, giving Rollins a shove of his own before security officials sprung in to separate the two. As New York City shouted Punk's name, Rollins shouted at his rival before agitatedly waving him off. Punk remained on the entrance catwalk as Rollins walked back through the curtain.

Rollins and Punk are notorious enemies, with many speculating that their in-ring animosities are founded on out-of-ring differences. Punk is set to face Cena for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE's upcoming Night of Champions event, and with Rollins as the Money in the Bank briefcase holder, anything can happen come Saturday.