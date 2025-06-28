Shotzi Is Prepared For Future, Thanks To Former WWE US Champ

Following her exit from WWE, Shotzi has reentered the independent wrestling scene with an extra edge and plenty of gas in her tank. Part of this can be attributed to a fellow former WWE star, who is now one of Shotzi's social media rivals.

"Matt Cardona showed you if anything, you can make it on your own," Shotzi told "The Ariel Helwani Show." "A ton of people [showed that]. So I'm taking this indie run very seriously."

Cardona, a former WWE United States Champion, received his release from WWE in 2020 and has since reinvented himself into "The Complete," a free agent that, much like his catchphrase, is always ready for any opportunities that may await him. En route to becoming "The Complete," fans also knew Cardona as "The Indy God" and "The Death Match King," given his massive success on the indies as well as the deathmatch genre of wrestling.

In recent weeks, Cardona and Shotzi have exchanged verbal jabs over the latter's usage of the former's trademarked monikers, specifically "Indy God" and "Death Match King." Looking ahead, the two are set to square off at Game Changer Wrestling's Boss of All Bosses event on July 11. In the meantime, Shotzi recently enjoyed a weekend off before returning to GCW for a match against Atticus Cogar on June 20.

"I wanted everyone to think that I was coming back in July," Shotzi said, "so no one hit me up for much for the month of June, so I think that's why I didn't get any bookings for June. I was trying to keep my first appearances under wraps because I wanted it to be a surprise."