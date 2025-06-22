Tommy Dreamer Discusses 'Big Match' Feel To WWE SNME Bout Between Gunther & Goldberg

A mythical career that captivated millions of fans during the Monday Night Wars of the 1990s is coming to an end next month. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will be competing in his retirement match July 12th at Saturday Night's Main Event in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia against Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. "Busted Open After Dark" host Tommy Dreamer commented on Goldberg's WWE return and the Gunther match announcement last week on "WWE Raw."

"Straight-up, big pop. Green Bay, Wisconsin got one hell of a- they got a s***load of surprises which I'll talk about later, but here Gunther starts telling his story and is interrupted by Goldberg. Goldberg does his walk; Bill's in great shape, I believe he's 58-years-old, leaner, sweating like me in the summer, and basically cuts a promo, tells Gunther that he's next," Dreamer recapped.

The former ECW World Heavyweight Champion acknowledged that the live crowd gave a strong reaction to Goldberg challenging Gunther but validated their disappointment that a confrontation was not going to happen in front of them. Dreamer pointed out that Jey Uso will not be immediately receiving a rematch for the title which he recently lost to Gunther but is looking forward to this clash.

"I like Bill, I think Bill versus Gunther is a big match, I really do, and if (Gunther) and Bill had a great performance and by great it's exactly what it should be: impactful, short, sweet, to the point, move on, and as Bully [Ray] likes to say, 'Take care, brush your hair," Dreamer continued. "I do think it's a marquee match-up... I'm okay with it because at the end of the day it's gonna be money."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.