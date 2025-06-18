Gunther Torches Goldberg After WWE Raw Confrontation

From a certain point of view, Sting's successful retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024 has arguably been the inspiration for several high profile wrestling stars launching retirement tours over the last year. Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and New Japan legend Hiroshi Tanahashi are both in the midst of theirs, with Cena's set to conclude this December, while Tanahashi's will end at Wrestle Kingdom next January. And now Goldberg is also looking to write his swan song, showing up on "Raw" this past week to challenge WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther for one final match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, in Goldberg's former stomping grounds of Atlanta, Georgia.

For the moment, however, Gunther doesn't appear to be sweating his opponent at all, despite previously being rattled by Goldberg during a segment they shared at WWE Bad Blood last fall. In fact, he's taking things so lightly that he's taken to openly mocking the former WCW star. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Gunther posted a couple of photos from his and Goldberg's segment on Monday, along with a relatively sick burn.

"I'm next," Gunther said. "Guess I can spare 3 minutes."

The three minutes remark will be all too familiar for those that have followed Goldberg's career, as he is known for his matches being very brief and explosive in order to hide some of his limitations as a performer. Of course, those matches all worked out to great effect for Goldberg, turning him into an overnight sensation in WCW during the Monday Night Wars, and revitalizing his career when he returned to WWE in the mid-2010s for his feud with Brock Lesnar.