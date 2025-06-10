Backstage Update On Remaining Dates For John Cena's WWE Retirement Tour

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," John Cena reminded everybody that he's halfway through his farewell tour, revealing that he's only scheduled for 18 dates going forward. Since the beginning of the year, Cena has been averaging close to a match per month, but according to Dave Meltzer on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," most of the 17-time World Champion's remaining dates will not include in-ring appearances.

"Those 18 are not matches, most of them are going to be TVs where he's not wrestling. So you know, there could be others, he's probably going to be a babyface at the end, so there might be a big heel that he works with on the last show. You got to figure he's going to be babyface at the end."

Cena's next scheduled match is set to take place at Night Of Champions where he will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against his long-time rival CM Punk. He's also currently set to appear on this Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Lexington, Kentucky, as well as the following "SmackDown" in San Antonio, Texas. Outside of his upcoming match with Punk, it's expected that Cena could face the winner of the King Of The Ring tournament at SummerSlam, but no other in-ring dates have been confirmed for the 48-year-old at this time.

