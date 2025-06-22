CM Punk: Slim Jim Table Hurt 'Ten Times Worse' Than Normal Table On WWE SmackDown

WWE's on-screen presentation has drastically changed in 2025 with the heavy inclusion of sponsorships and advertising. The Slim Jim logo recently debuting on tables has left fans unimpressed, but the new tables have also left CM Punk less than happy, having gone through one two nights ago on "WWE SmackDown" at the hands of John Cena. At the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff yesterday, Punk explained his disdain for the new Slim Jim table but it was not for its cosmetic appeal.

"I'm here to let you know that it hurt about ten times worse than a normal table and I don't know why, but Slim Jim will be getting a stern talking to, yes," Punk commented.

Punk received an AA from the Undisputed WWE Champion on "SmackDown" before Cena sat up on the top turnbuckle with a microphone, giving his own version of the "pipe bomb" promo that Punk did on him almost fourteen years ago to the day with Cena lying in a broken table. In what may be the final in-ring meeting between the two, Punk challenges Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship next Saturday at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Slim Jim table sponsorship is not the only partnership that has left fans feeling annoyed with the implementation of TKO's business strategies. Although fans have started to get used to seeing sponsors on the ring mat and the Prime Hydration Station at ringside, this year's Money In The Bank PLE featured new advertising on the ladders by Fireball Whiskey, and even an ad placement on the Money In The Bank briefcase for Cash App.

