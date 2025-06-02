WWE & Slim Jim Announce Expansion Of Partnership, With Brand-New Twist

Save for a rocky few days in January 2024 when Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon threatened the partnership, its been smooth sailing for WWE and Slim Jim. The two entities have been joined at the hip officially since August 2023, but apparently a simple business relationship between the two isn't enough, as they're looking to deepen their agreement with a whole new slate of perks.

In a press release on Monday, WWE and Slim Jim announced an extension of their existing deal. The big news from this extension is that Slim Jim will now find itself as the "center ring sponsor" for "WWE Raw" going forward, meaning fans won't be able to go an episode of "Raw" without thinking of the beef snack. The "Raw" ring won't be the only place to find the Slim Jim logo in WWE, however, as it will also be front and center on WWE folding tables for all brands, and events, going forward.

Sponsors appearing on WWE's ring canvas has become standard over the last few years, with PRIME Energy becoming the center sponsor for "WWE SmackDown" back in the spring of 2024. However, no sponsor had been able to get its face on WWE tables to this point, giving Slim Jim bragging rights for all time in that regard, as well as great promotion whenever someone finds themselves going through a table.

The new agreement between WWE and Slim Jim deepens the already long-time connection between wrestling and the snack, which began in the 90s when WWE legend "Macho Man" Randy Savage became Slim Jim's spokesperson. Savage remained in the role even after departing WWE in 1994, taking himself and his Slim Jim deal to WCW, which Eric Bischoff later claimed effectively paid Savage's WCW salary.