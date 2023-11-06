Eric Bischoff Compares Ric Flair's Woo Energy Contract To Randy Savage Slim Jim Deal

Ric Flair's new multi-year deal with AEW will see "The Nature Boy" involved with Tony Khan's company for the foreseeable future. As part of the pact, it also positions his Wooooo Energy drink as the official energy drink of AEW. The latter point certainly caught the attention of Eric Bischoff. After all, it reminded him of an arrangement he once put together when signing Randy Savage to WCW in 1994 that partnered the Turner wrestling promotion up with Slim Jim.

On the latest episode of "Strictly Business," Bischoff explained how this set-up between AEW and Flair could wind up being a win for both sides — but one that may already be paying dividends for Flair.

"It's very similar to what I did [with Randy]. In Randy's case ... the Slim Jim deal covered 100% of Randy's salary," Bischoff revealed. "It covered all of it and did for a couple of years ... I got Randy for free. And that's why it's a win."

"It's a win for Ric. It gets him close to a business that is his life really. It's in his genetic makeup, his DNA," Bischoff continued. "And there's no denying Ric loves the business. So it's a win-win, and potentially a win-win-win. We'll just have to wait and see how much of a win it is for the AEW product."

