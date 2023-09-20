Why WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Said To Stick With Randy Savage For Slim Jim Ads

Kevin Nash has revealed that he told WWE executives to use "Macho Man" Randy Savage in the Slim Jim commercial.

On a recent edition of the "Kliq This" podcast, co-host Sean Oliver informed Nash that Savage's brother, Lanny Poffo, had told him that one of the reasons Vince McMahon was unhappy with Savage was due to the late star taking the Slim Jim account with him to WCW.

Nash stated that he may have had something to do with the Savage-Slim Jim deal as he disclosed that he was the one to advise WWE management to book the "Macho Man" for Slim Jim commercials. "Big Daddy Cool" filmed the commercial when he was WWE Champion, but told WWE to use Savage for the commercials.

"They came to me because I was a champion and we did a Slim Jim commercial," began Nash. "When we were kind of wrapping things up, I was talking to the execs, I said, 'Man, I'm not the guy. This is synonymous with Randy. You should stick with Randy.' I said, 'You should stay with Randy.'"

When the late star left WWE he took along with him the Slim Jim deal, which former WCW executive Eric Bischoff later revealed that Savage's first WCW contract was paid for by Slim Jim. Nash, when told that the Slim Jim deal may have caused heat between McMahon and Savage, had this to say: "Oops! I thought I was doing Mach [Savage] a favor."

WWE recently revived its relationship with Slim Jim, with this year's SummerSlam featuring a Slim Jim-branded battle royal, won by LA Knight. The beef jerky brand was reportedly ecstatic with Knight's involvement in the match.