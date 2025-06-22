Tegan Nox Says She Sees These Fellow Former WWE Stars Often

WWE superstars are able to form and maintain deep personal relationships with their co-workers from the amount of time spent with each other. The in-ring action and promo segments also build the off-screen relationships as wrestlers are tangibly and intangibly holding another person's life in their hands, as one wrong move or word could cause a decline in someone's career. When wrestlers are released or retire from a promotion, a lot of the relationships seen on-screen continue in reality as genuine human friendships.

Former WWE superstar Tegan Nox joined "Busted Open" and talked about the social life she maintains with other former WWE stars.

"I see Shayna [Baszler] quite often... I got to hang out with her and have a couples of whiskies. Dakota [Kai], I talk to quite frequently. It was a shock for a lot of them, especially Dakota. Like, she's another worldly talent; just generation in my opinion. So, I do keep in contact with them a lot but seeing their personality now and seeing their next steps, I'm excited for them to absolutely skyrocket in whatever they do next," Nox would say.

The shock Nox referred to was the wave of releases that WWE issued last month in early May with notables being Braun Strowman, Cora Jade, Gigi Dolin, and Shotzi. Nox was given her WWE release last November but returned to the independent scene this March as "Nixon Newell," and has competed in a few matches in the UK.

