Rhea Ripley Expresses Intent To Break From Ignominious WWE SummerSlam History

An exciting summer in store for the former WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley with Evolution 2 coming up on July 13th, and SummerSlam taking place August 2nd and 3rd. The excitement may wear off in mid-July when reality sets in for Ripley because SummerSlam and "Mami" have a strained relationship. While at the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff yesterday, Ripley replied to Michael Cole's acknowledgement that she has a troubled past at the event.

"Look, I know I haven't had a good run with SummerSlam as you like pointed out straight to my face, thank you so much, Cole. (crowd boos) Yeah, boo Cole for a second, boo Cole for a second. Shame. Hopefully this SummerSlam is a little different. I like 'title time' but is that title time with 'Tiffy Time' or is it with Iyo Sky. It really doesn't matter because at the end of the day 'Mami' is always on top and this SummerSlam I am gonna prove that once again," Ripley said in response.

Cole was referring to last year's SummerSlam where "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio betrayed Ripley to help Liv Morgan retain her WWE Women's World Championship, ending his relationship with Ripley for a new courtship with Morgan that also caused a shakeup in The Judgement Day, with Ripley being kicked out of the group on the following "WWE Raw."

Ripley also had a match at SummerSlam 2021 where she and Charlotte Flair challenged Nikki ASH for the WWE Raw Women's Championship in a Triple Threat match, won by Flair.

