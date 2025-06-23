Tommy Dreamer Wonders If WWE Isn't As Behind This Main Eventer As They Were

Some wrestlers are able to stay at the top of the card due to their ability to sell merchandise, obtain views, and receive crowd reactions on a weekly ability. Not all superstardom success and popularity can last, but sometimes those benefits come from trends and fads that fans get behind. "Busted Open" host Tommy Dreamer feels that one of WWE's main eventers may have hit their peak within the company, noticing a subtlety with the superstar's merchandise on last week's "WWE Raw."

"With Jey Uso coming out, I don't know if he had a new shirt on but the fact that it wasn't market-specific made me really think about the future of Jey. If you even saw, Cody [Rhodes] came out to a Green Bay shirt and when he was the champion every one of his shirts was color-specific to the town they were in," Dreamer noted.

Dreamer's co-host Dave LeGreca brought up how John Cena is wearing unique color-specific apparel for each of his last 36 appearances, with Dreamer responding that heels should be selling merchandise and be beloved by the fans. While under Vince McMahon, WWE had very limited exceptions for selling merchandise of their heel performers; Dreamer brought up when Brock Lesnar wore city-specific "Suplex City" in the mid-2010s, although there is the debate that he was a babyface at the time.

Uso lost the WWE World Heavyweight Championship back to Gunther two weeks ago on "Raw" after defeating "The Ring General" for the gold at WrestleMania 41 stemming from Uso's win of the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match. Uso has fought his way to the semi-finals match tomorrow on "Raw" in the King of the Ring tournament where he will be facing Rhodes with the winner facing Randy Orton next Saturday at Night of Champions. If Uso wins the tournament, he will face Gunther at SummerSlam in a rematch for the title.

