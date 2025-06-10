Emotional Jey Uso Reacts To WWE World Heavyweight Title Loss After Raw Goes Off The Air

WWE's Jey Uso lost the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on this week's "WWE Raw," and after the show went off the air, he cut an emotional promo and also showed respect to his opponent, Gunther.

Uso passed out when Gunther choked him out this week, and after the show, Uso was in the ring with his son and apologized to the fans in the arena. He also commended Gunther, calling him one of the best he has ever wrestled in his career.

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is my youngest son, Jase. I'm so happy I brought him on the road with me this weekend, y'all have seen him a couple times on videos with me. Even though I lost, I'm so glad he was here with me. I'm sorry to my son, I'm sorry to everybody here," he said. "Gunther is 'that dude,' one of the best athletes, one of the best pros I ever stepped foot in the ring with, at the end of the night, I got a hella respect for that man. Give it up for Gunther. I want it back, I want it back."

Uso then gave some love to the crowd in Phoenix, praising the energy that they gave him, while also explaining how grateful he is for the opportunities he has.

"I wish everyone could experience what we get to experience back there, like walking through these curtains. I'm very, very blessed, man. I stay humble in front of y'all. I love what I do. I don't ever take this for granted," Uso added.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion also reserved some praise for parents who put their hard-earned money to bring their children to WWE shows. He offered some advice to the kids in the arena, asking them to say their prayers, brush their teeth, and be responsible.