Becky Lynch Wants To Repeat Her Own Iconic Feat From Last Time WWE Ran MetLife Stadium

WWE SummerSlam is coming up August 2nd and 3rd at MetLife Stadium in Newark, New Jersey. MetLife Stadium has hosted several notable WWE events such as WrestleMania 29 and WrestleMania 35, with the latter being closed with the first-ever women's main event in WrestleMania history where Becky Lynch won the WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown's Women's Championship titles from Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. At yesterday's WWE SummerSlam Kickoff, Lynch revealed a goal she has for WWE's return to MetLife Stadium.

"Does anybody remember what happened the last time we were in the MetLife Stadium? Does anybody remember the main event the last time we were in the MetLife Stadium? (crowd chanting 'Becky Two Belts') Well, that might just be a prediction of what I'm looking to do again," Lynch teased with fire in her voice.

Lynch became a free agent last June when her WWE contract expired. It was reported earlier this year in January that Lynch had signed a new contract with the company and wound up making her return at WrestleMania 41, teaming with Lyra Valkyria to defeat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Lynch and Valkyria lost the titles back to Morgan and Rodriguez the following night on "WWE Raw" before Lynch attacked Valkyria.

Valkyria, the inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion, lost the title to Lynch earlier this month at Money In The Bank in a Last Chance match. Lynch has a tremendous challenge awaiting her tomorrow night on "Raw" where Bayley will be challenging her for the title. With a title defense, every women's champion in WWE will have to lookout for a hungry "lass kicker" coming for their gold.

