Tommy Dreamer Likens Blake Monroe's WWE NXT Video Package To Classic Sitcom

"WWE NXT" scored an exciting addition to their roster this year with the signing of former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May, now known as "Blake Monroe." Monroe, who shocked AEW fans last summer by bloodying her mentor Toni Storm after winning the Women's Owen Hart Cup, debuted on "NXT" earlier this month confronting NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne. "Busted Open After Dark" host Tommy Dreamer has been very happy with Monroe's introduction to the WWE audience.

"They come up with an awesome vignette last week which, man, really, really hit. I thought it was a hit on social media, it was a hit for me too. It reminded me of 'Bewitched,' it reminded me of 'The Glamour.' I love what they're doing with all that, kind of a throwback to like the '70s and '80s sitcoms," Dreamer said, also praising Monroe's contract signing on "NXT."

Dreamer feels that Monroe is being presented as a big star on "NXT" and is a strong addition to an already loaded women's roster for the black and gold brand which is both good and bad. With Monroe's first storyline in WWE being with the NXT Women's Champion, Dreamer feels there may be some bad with that as it takes away opportunities from those who have put time in with "NXT."

"You have so many top women or women who were primed and ready to hold that title and then here comes Blake Monroe; she seems to get elevated right into the mix, why? Because of the presentation. Again, it's a big free agent signing, and this isn't just in wrestling... it's in all sports," Dreamer remarked.

