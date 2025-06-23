D-Von Dudley Compares Storytelling Of WWE's Paul Heyman & Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley has had the privilege of working with some of the greatest bookers of all time. Most notably, he was part of ECW when Paul Heyman turned a regional independent promotion into a cultural phenomenon, and Vince McMahon during the heights of WWE's Attitude Era. However, during a recent interview with "The Toronto Sun," D-Von explained why he thinks Heyman is actually a superior booker compared to McMahon.

"[Paul] was a genius [in WCW], he became a bigger genius in ECW, and by the time he got to the WWE, he was beyond a genius. In my opinion, he might have been one notch up over Vince, especially when it came to creative, and I say that because I felt that Paul was definitely in tune with the times." D-Von explained that a lot of WWE's storylines have focused on what has been going on in the world at that point in time, but for Heyman in ECW, he was one step ahead of what was going in the world, and knew when something was about to change, making ECW a much cooler product to fans at the time.

"Vince always, to me, I felt like he was stuck in that 80s type of era you know? The early 90s of the WWE, he never evolved with the times. Times change, and he was the first one to ever tell you 'you have to evolve with the times' but it just seemed like he didn't, and I don't mean that in a bad way, what I'm trying to say is that storylines seemed a little stale, and you were hoping that he would get with the times." D-Von rounded off by saying that Vince being nearly 80-years old, there isn't much time left for him to evolve, where as Heyman would always try and target a much younger, more trend-orientated audience.

