AEW's Ricochet Traces Evolution Of Modern Wrestling Style

Wrestling has changed a lot over the years. Think back to the 80's, 90's, and 2000's, and you'll probably visualize a bunch of 250+ pound men dragging out headlocks for two to three minutes. However, modern professional wrestling has put a lot more emphasis on elite athleticism. Many may attribute this style change to the natural evolution of athletes, or credit the PWG era, which embraced a looser, more creative style.

Of the many PWG alums, Ricochet was one of the wrestlers who encompassed a genre-bending style.

Looking back, Ricochet knows he was part of something important. "I think just the slow progression of wrestling in general has been awesome and I think of a lot of the guys that I, you know, started with who are still around," he told "WFAA."

A pivotal moment came in 2016 when Ricochet fought Will Ospreay at a New Japan Pro Wrestling show called Best of the Super Jr XXIII. This match was a spectacle, but it also caused a sizable argument in the wrestling world.

Critics said the match was too planned out. Many wrestlers from past generations thought it exposed the business, noting the choreographed nature that made it seem like a scene out of an old-school Kung Fu movie. Others thought it was revolutionary and had the chance to usher in a new era in professional wrestling.

Ricochet is especially impressed with how much Ospreay has grown since their famous match. "It's crazy to be a part of a lot of the guys' evolution, and even someone like [Will] Osprey who from then to where he is now, you know, has grown exponentially. It's just been cool to be able to be there and be a part of it and see everybody grow."

The AEW high flyer has also pontificated on how another Japanese company, Dragon Gate, helped restore his passion for the business.

