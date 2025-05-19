Will Ospreay Reflects On Memorable Early Matches With Current AEW Co-Star Ricochet

Roughly a decade ago, Will Ospreay and Ricochet had a promotion-spanning rivalry that saw them clash nearly 20 times in four years. Clips from some of their bouts spread around social media and grabbed attention both positive and negative, with some expressing amazement at the athleticism while others felt it was too choreographed.

Appearing on "Superstar Crossover" with Josh Martinez, Ospreay was asked to share his thoughts on those matches today. The AEW star stated that it was difficult to reflect on the rivalry objectively because it was responsible for helping build his reputation around the world. Still, he acknowledged that he's a very different performer today than he was back then.

"I look at that now and, while I see why I wrestled like that, today's me would never wrestle like that," Ospreay said.

Continuing to discuss his evolving style, Ospreay revealed that he's taken advice and inspiration from former ECW star Jerry Lynn since arriving in AEW. Lynn works as a producer for the company, and talent ranging from Ospreay to Julia Hart have named him as a sounding board when they're working through character ideas.

"I'm fascinated [by] his knowledge and his tenure," Ospreay said of Lynn. "He's really been helping me understand and break down a lot of things that ... I lacked, and [I] needed those fine-tuning pieces."

Now that Ricochet made his way from WWE to AEW, he and Ospreay have had several opportunities to run back their old rivalry. Since last October, the two have wrestled two singles matches, a three-way, and two eight-man tag bouts, and they'll likely continue to cross paths in the months and years ahead.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Superstar Crossover" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.