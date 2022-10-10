Julia Hart Consulted This AEW Producer Before Joining House Of Black

Julia Hart, who joined the House of Black this past May, revealed which AEW producer she consulted when she was thinking about joining the faction.

"I was sitting on those stairs for months," Hart said on "AEW Unrestricted." "I think I told Jerry Lynn, I was like, 'Jerry, what would you think if I joined House of Black, or join Malakai [Black]?' And he was like, 'I think that would be cool.' ... I didn't know how to approach it and I guess Jerry told him."

Prior to producing in AEW, Lynn had an in-ring career that spanned nearly 25 years, wrestling in major promotions such as WWE, WCW, ECW, TNA, ROH, and NJPW. Lynn won several championships, including the ECW World Title, ROH World Title, TNA X Division Title, and now-defunct WWE Light Heavyweight Title.

The House of Black has recently seen changes to its group, as Black, the faction's founder, announced that he was taking time away from professional wrestling. Buddy Matthews, who most recently wrestled when he teamed with fellow House of Black member Brody King against Sting and Darby Allin at the Grand Slam edition of "AEW Rampage" on September 23, is also taking time off.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "AEW Unrestricted" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.