Julia Hart Reacts To Brody King's Interestingly Timed Tweet

If you found yourself out of the loop this past weekend, you may have missed that AEW's House of Black finds itself in a bit of turmoil and uncertainty. Two of the group's members, Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews, may not be sticking around, with rumors of requested releases and extended breaks surrounding the pair as of late.

The other half of the group's members — Brody King and Julia Hart — do not appear to be going anywhere though, for the foreseeable future. King confirmed as much last night, conveying his feelings with a Leonardo DiCaprio "I'm not leaving" GIF from "The Wolf of Wall Street" and assuring fans that he is not on his way out the AEW door. This led Hart to retweet King's initial message with a comment of her own Monday morning. "Bless," Hart succinctly said.

Many will recall that, when Malakai Black began putting the group together, it was King who was the first addition to be introduced, debuting in January of this year. Matthews would sign with AEW in February, aligning himself with the House of Black immediately upon arrival. Hart would later join after being sprayed by Black's mist and descending into darkness over the course of several months. She would fully commit to membership in the group at Double or Nothing, where she assisted the trio of Black, King, and Matthews in securing a win over Death Triangle, seemingly setting the faction up for a long period of success.

What happens now with King and Hart is unclear as fans wait to see just where Matthews and Black stand in AEW. Matthews, King, and Hart were last seen together on "AEW Rampage: Grand Slam" this past Friday, losing to Darby Allin and Sting, with a little help from Sting's old nemesis The Great Muta in a notably violent encounter.