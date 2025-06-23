WWE's Sami Zayn Shouts Out Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Upon Arrival In NYC

This past Saturday, WWE star Sami Zayn revealed on X that he'd arrived in New York City for Fanatics Fest, and the wrestler was eager to link up with NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. Zayn tagged the rising politician's account in his post, with Mamdani soon replying with an invitation for Zayn to DM him. However, no collaboration between the two has appeared publicly just yet.

Mamdani, a former New York state assemblyman, is undoubtedly a busy man right now, as his candidacy hangs in the balance in tomorrow's primary. Despite being mired by past controversies, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has held a steady lead in the race. However, the progressive Mamdani has made significant progress and will likely see more of a benefit from the city's use of ranked choice voting. As it stands, less than one day before the primary, Mamdani has overtaken Cuomo in some ranked choice polls.

As for Zayn, he made his latest WWE appearance this past Friday, losing to Randy Orton in the King of the Ring semi-finals on "SmackDown." After missing WWE WrestleMania 41 in April, Zayn is looking to capture a world title. In the face of doubters such as Karrion Kross, Zayn has remained steadfast in his quest for gold. However, with his recent tournament loss, that struggle will have to continue.

Using his platform as a WWE wrestler, Zayn can often be seen advocating for the causes he believes in. In 2017, he began raising money using a program called Sami for Syria, which funds several mobile clinics that operate in the Middle Eastern nation. Last year, in one day alone, wrestling fans donated roughly $25,000 to the organization for Zayn's birthday. That money was matched by Zayn, leading to a $50,000 donation to Sami For Syria.