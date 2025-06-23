Mark Henry & Bully Ray Address WWE SmackDown Audience Cheering John Cena

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena chastises the fans at every turn, low blows his way to victory regularly, and is overall the top villain on WWE programming. There's just one issue: the fans are still cheering the record-breaking champion.

"The fans...you become sheep, you become puppets, and you allow yourselves to be that because of the greatness of who is in the ring controlling," WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry said on "Busted Open Radio," following Cena's well-recieved "Pipebomb" against CM Punk on Friday's edition of "SmackDown." Henry says that Cena, like Henry did in the 2000s, "forces" the audience to love or hate him, simply through a kind of admiration of his competency. He included his "Busted Open" compatriot Bully Ray in that company of heels.

"There's very few that heel like [Bully]," Henry said. "He makes you want to choke him, and we work together!"

Bully Ray feels similar to Henry, though he doesn't quite feel that Cena is really beholden to the heel/face dynamic.

"You're getting cheers because people realize they're witnessing greatness in front of them," Bully Ray agreed, believing Cena is capable of anything. "It's impossible to sit here and genuinely boo the man. John Cena is not a heel. John Cena is not a babyface. John Cena is a megastar who belongs on some people's Mount Rushmore, and all he has to do is scratch the surface of the truth, and people will go 'Yeah, you're right.'"

Cena is defending his title against Punk on Saturday at WWE Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.