Jeff Jarrett Likens Situation With This WWE Star's Dad To Tyrese Haliburton & Father

NBA's Tyrese Haliburton might be a two-time NBA All-Star, but many people are far more aware of the incident where his father, John Haliburton, rushed to the court to confront Giannis Antetokounmpo, leading to a temporary ban from the Indiana Pacers' home games. However, when it comes to pro wrestling, Jeff Jarrett believes that fans recently saw a similar incident when it came to Rikishi's rant about Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship loss.

"I mean, look, to dial it in, to kind of pop culture, if you will: look at Haliburton's dad right now. He walked on the court, got into arguably the top three, top five player in the league, Giannis, that all went down and they barred him from the building," he recalled during an episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast. "I get it. Father-Son relationships, the passion, the love; Rikishi, legitimately, is speaking from a position of authority, he knows stuff."

Jarrett further claimed that there's likely more to the whole Uso situation than meets the eye, but also added his own experience with his father doing the same thing back in the day. "No matter what a father says, there is zero upside for the son," he proclaimed. "And he's not doing it maliciously, he's taking up for his kid, he's doing it out of love." Jarrett then admitted that Rikishi's words definitely came from a good place, especially as Uso's father, but again emphasized that it did nothing positive for his son.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.