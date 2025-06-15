WWE HOFer Rikishi Gets Fired Up Over Son Jey Uso's World Title Loss

Rikishi said Jey Uso put his heart and soul into getting into the main event spot, but that he now feels that the writers didn't do his son justice.

"You didn't feed this champion [the] right talent to be able to continue to make this champion," he said. "Not a fair shot in my eyes. So you go 51 days. I say fire them, fire those that are writing for this kid here!"

Rikishi specifically blamed the writers for not being able to write a compelling angle for Uso after giving him the world title belt. He explained that he has no beef with GUNTHER or anyone on the roster, but implued that if Uso's high merch sales couldn't cut it, the bar might be unreachable.

"What is it against my boy?" Rikishi demanded to know. "Would you have done that to Randy Orton, if you threw the belt on Randy Orton? ... Would you have done that to, you know, John Cena?"

Rikishi finally added that The Bloodline has given so much to WWE, only to be tossed aside.

"Back when it was COVID ... who kept WWE afloat? Come on. You wanna tell 'em, you wanna go there?" Rikishi concluded that his family carried WWE through the COVID era long before TKO existed.

