Steve Austin's Final Title Run Began In The Heart Of Indiana

As one of the most decorated WWE Champions in wrestling history, it's a bit ironic, in an Alanis Morissette kind of way, that the least impressive thing about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's time atop the wrestling world are his world title reigns. Now to be fair, they are still impressive; Austin's six world championship reigns were at one point the most in the history of WWE, before The Rock, Triple H, John Cena, and Randy Orton later surpassed him, and if nothing else exemplify that he was the biggest name in wrestling during that period of time. But if one were to dive into the title reigns and take a closer look at them, they're not nearly as impressive as Roman Reigns' recent run as Undisputed WWE Champion at least when it comes to length.

Indeed, of Austin's six WWE Championship reigns, only once did he actually hold the title for more than 100 days; his fifth title run in 2001, oddly enough as a heel. The other runs however were all short, with his first title reign lasting only 91 days, followed by reigns of 90, 56, and 55 days. In fairness to Austin, a longer title reign may have occurred for him if he hadn't had to miss almost a year in 2000 while recovering from neck surgery, and the booking during the WWE Attitude Era emphasized shorter title runs, as opposed to other eras of wrestling. Then there's the fact that most of the title wins took place on big stages, with Austin's 1st, 3rd, and 5th World Title runs all beginning in the main events of WrestleMania, while the 2nd and 4th came on "Raw's" following the 1998 and 1999 King of the Ring PPV's, during the time WWE was at its hottest.